Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $695,000 in SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Stock

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,830 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 153,728 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy opened at $11.21 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $743.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

