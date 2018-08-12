Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Mylan NV (MYL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,658 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,057,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,557,000 after buying an additional 4,845,703 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,522,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,350,000 after buying an additional 343,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,766,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,754,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 83,175 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,698,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MYL shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

MYL stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

