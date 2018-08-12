Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 61.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,117 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AmTrust Financial Services were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,892,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,890,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmTrust Financial Services alerts:

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.22. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.74.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. AmTrust Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. equities analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmTrust Financial Services news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 5,707 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $75,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for AmTrust Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmTrust Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.