Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Insider Sells $709,700.00 in Stock

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) insider Richard J. Emmett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $709,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

