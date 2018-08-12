Duerr (DUE) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.88 ($83.58).

Shares of Duerr opened at €41.04 ($47.72) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Duerr has a 1 year low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 1 year high of €120.55 ($140.17).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

