Dropbox (DBX) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of Dropbox traded down $3.38, hitting $31.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 22,063,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,325. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $3,267,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $645,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

