DraftCoin (DFT) Price Hits $0.0964 on Major Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $769,857.00 and $9,721.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 17,985,850 coins and its circulating supply is 7,985,850 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

