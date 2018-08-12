Dignity (DIG) Price Tops $0.0898 on Top Exchanges

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Dignity has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Dignity has a total market cap of $46.95 million and approximately $117,428.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity token can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00291014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00185082 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity’s genesis date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

