Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

FANG opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.73 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $342,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,579. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

