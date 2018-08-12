Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) Given a €49.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €49.40 ($57.44) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €37.80 ($43.95) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12-month low of €31.14 ($36.21) and a 12-month high of €52.20 ($60.70).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

