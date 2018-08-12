Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (BNR) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.60 ($66.98).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €51.78 ($60.21) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

