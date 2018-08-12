Derwent London’s (DLN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLN. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,786 ($49.01) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,328.94 ($43.09) to GBX 3,510 ($45.44) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.60) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,500 ($45.31)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,093.79 ($40.05).

Shares of Derwent London opened at GBX 3,130 ($40.52) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,574 ($33.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,133 ($40.56).

Derwent London (LON:DLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 51.80 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 50.30 ($0.65) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Derwent London had a net margin of 146.08% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

