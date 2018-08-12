Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,662 Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 731,976 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 161,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment opened at $15.33 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 80.75%. sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In related news, insider William Roth sold 16,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $250,992.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $154,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $449,784. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.