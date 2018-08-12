Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases New Position in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Centenus Global Management LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,870,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group opened at $28.51 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “$29.34” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

