Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Invests $537,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Stock

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 885.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy opened at $28.13 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.02%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,638,531.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,779 shares of company stock worth $2,246,472 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.