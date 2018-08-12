Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dawson Geophysical from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.15. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. research analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 815.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

