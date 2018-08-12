Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 349 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 65,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen opened at $194.42 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.