Darryl M. Burman Sells 4,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:GPI opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,744,000 after acquiring an additional 343,818 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 608,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

