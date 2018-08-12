Dainippon Screen (DINRF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dainippon Screen (OTCMKTS:DINRF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SCREEN Holdings Co Ltd. manufactures and sells semiconductors. Its operating segments includes SE, GP and FT. SE segment develops and manufactures semiconductor production equipment and conducts sales and maintenance services. GP segment, graphic arts equipment and PCB related equipment are developed, manufactured, sold and maintained. FT segment develops, manufactures and markets FPD production equipment as well as maintenance services. SCREEN Holdings Co Ltd. is based in Kyoto, Japan. “

OTCMKTS DINRF opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Dainippon Screen has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

SCREEN Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and maintains semiconductor production equipment in China. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Graphic and Precision Solutions, and Finetech Solutions. It offers single wafer cleaners, wet stations, scrubbers, and laser annealers.

