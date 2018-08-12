DA Davidson Increases Overstock.com (OSTK) Price Target to $112.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 168.91% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

OSTK opened at $41.65 on Friday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.38). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $394,391.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,747.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $259,775. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 93.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 843,959 shares during the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 442,091 shares during the period. Amplify Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

