DA Davidson Analysts Give CarGurus (CARG) a $53.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $53.00 price target on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. 1,467,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 432.25. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,565,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $3,754,643.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,033,324 shares of company stock valued at $170,673,687 over the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 100,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

