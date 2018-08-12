D Jeffry Benoliel Sells 2,000 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $335,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,400.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D Jeffry Benoliel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, D Jeffry Benoliel sold 6,116 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $960,273.16.

NYSE KWR opened at $168.22 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $129.98 and a 12 month high of $178.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $221.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 391.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 38.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

