Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43,378.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 152,691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $146.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $147.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

