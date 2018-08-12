Cyberark Software (CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report issued on Wednesday. Evercore ISI currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Cyberark Software opened at $71.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $3,784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

