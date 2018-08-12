Cyberark Software (CYBR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price lifted by Dougherty & Co from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Dougherty & Co currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. 682,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,682. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.96. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $71.30.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 25,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Carleon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Carleon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

