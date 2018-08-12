Cyberark Software (CYBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.30

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $70.76, with a volume of 24031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.