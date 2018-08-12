CVS Health (CVS) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.80.

CVS Health traded up $0.48, hitting $69.05, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,918,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 96,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 218.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 147,741 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 33,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 140.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

