CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CVR Refining’s earnings. CVR Refining posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Refining will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Refining.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

CVRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVR Refining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Refining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 1,230,845 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 473,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 539,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Refining opened at $19.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CVR Refining has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. This is a boost from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 440.00%.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

