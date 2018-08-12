Cubits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153.00 (QBT)

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Cubits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cubits has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Cubits has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003790 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000383 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Cubits Profile

Cubits (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. Cubits’ official website is qbt.scificrypto.info

Buying and Selling Cubits

Cubits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubits using one of the exchanges listed above.

