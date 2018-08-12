Cryptopay Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $266.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000363 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00301339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00185310 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,666,724 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

