CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Holdings Raised by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,522 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CryoPort by 24.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in CryoPort by 3.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 54.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 34.3% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 83,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the second quarter worth $488,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,252 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $29,411.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoPort opened at $15.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . CryoPort Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

