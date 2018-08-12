Crown Point Energy (CWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.89

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 123719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.01 million during the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 32.38%.

In related news, insider William Ball Wheeler purchased 986,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$296,096.10.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.