Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of James Hardie Industries opened at $15.87 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 67.68%.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

