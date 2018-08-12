Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 430 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe opened at $127.78 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.29. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $148,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,775.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

