Crocs (CROX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. FIX downgraded Crocs to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a negative rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.86.

Crocs opened at $18.53 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . Crocs has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -926.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,800,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,462 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

