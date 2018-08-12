Crocs (CROX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a negative rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, April 16th. FIX downgraded shares of Crocs to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Crocs stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -926.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. Crocs has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $19.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%. equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

