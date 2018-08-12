Critical Review: Sapiens International (SPNS) vs. Twilio (TWLO)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ: SPNS) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Twilio does not pay a dividend. Sapiens International pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Sapiens International and Twilio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $269.19 million 1.99 $350,000.00 $0.27 39.85 Twilio $399.02 million 18.60 -$63.70 million ($0.78) -99.35

Sapiens International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sapiens International and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twilio 0 1 15 0 2.94

Sapiens International currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Twilio has a consensus price target of $67.08, indicating a potential downside of 13.44%. Given Sapiens International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Twilio.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 3.83% 11.37% 6.10% Twilio -18.29% -22.46% -17.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Twilio on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite. It also provides Digital Engagement, a digital insurance suite that includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, an API layer for integration with the insurtech ecosystem, and a cloud proposition; and process analysis, business process automation, project management, performance optimization consulting services, etc., as well as information system development and various implementation methodology services to agents, customers, and insurance personnel. In addition, the company offers reinsurance software solutions, including Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System; eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, PTE Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play financial and compliance solutions; and Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale decision management solution. Further, it provides technology-based solutions based on its eMerge platform, which offers end-to-end modular business solutions, as well as Agile, Sapiens Delivery Tool, and Sapiens Delivery Performance Indicator methodologies. Additionally, the company offers program delivery, business transformation, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.