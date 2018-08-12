Critical Review: 1347 Property Insurance (PIH) vs. Its Peers

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ: PIH) is one of 74 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 1347 Property Insurance to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance $38.15 million $290,000.00 55.38 1347 Property Insurance Competitors $12.62 billion $1.41 billion 23.37

1347 Property Insurance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance. 1347 Property Insurance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance 4.65% 5.34% 2.17% 1347 Property Insurance Competitors 2.20% -0.15% -0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 1347 Property Insurance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 1347 Property Insurance Competitors 564 2156 1992 113 2.34

1347 Property Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 8.05%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1347 Property Insurance beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

