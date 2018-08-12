Critical Contrast: Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) and Diodes (DIOD)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Diodes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.41 billion 4.35 $520.83 million $1.04 20.11 Diodes $1.05 billion 1.79 -$1.80 million $1.37 27.55

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diodes. Marvell Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 22.24% 13.84% 12.09% Diodes 2.42% 10.86% 6.59%

Dividends

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Diodes does not pay a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marvell Technology Group and Diodes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 0 4 21 0 2.84 Diodes 0 1 3 0 2.75

Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.02, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Diodes has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Diodes.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Diodes on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which includes Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into various end devices, including enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom and application-specific integrated circuits; and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal?oxide?semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

