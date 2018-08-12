Critical Contrast: Charah Solutions (CHRA) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI)

Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

This table compares Charah Solutions and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $430.36 million 0.46 $12.78 million N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services $49.77 million 1.15 -$3.68 million N/A N/A

Charah Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Profitability

This table compares Charah Solutions and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions N/A N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services -2.07% -7.68% -3.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Charah Solutions and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charah Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 107.71%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Summary

Charah Solutions beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services; nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. This segment also owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. Its Treatment and Services segments provide services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.