Credit Suisse Group Trims Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Target Price to $65.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,946. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $393,669.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $175,732.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,130.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $1,186,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,368,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,685 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,626,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

