Credit Agricole S A Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,792,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,922 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 557.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 49,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,462.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,583. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer opened at $40.93 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morningstar set a $43.50 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

