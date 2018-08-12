Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Receives $241.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp opened at $226.46 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $189.69 and a 1 year high of $239.54.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

