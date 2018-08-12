Craig Hallum Lowers TechTarget (TTGT) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.12. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $665.25 million, a P/E ratio of 101.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $717,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard P. Forman sold 63,862 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,991 over the last ninety days. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in TechTarget by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TechTarget by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 557,794 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

