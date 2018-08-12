Cousins Properties (CUZ) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cousins Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.8332505302462 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.