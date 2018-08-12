Courant Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Courant Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 11.8% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 196.9% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific opened at $148.84 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $102.87 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

