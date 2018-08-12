Coupecoin (COUPE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Coupecoin has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. One Coupecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Coupecoin has a market capitalization of $4,255.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coupecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015811 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00297259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00184246 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Coupecoin

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coupecoin’s official website is www.coupecoin.com

Buying and Selling Coupecoin

Coupecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coupecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coupecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coupecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coupecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.