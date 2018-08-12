Coupa Software (COUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.89

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.89 and last traded at $68.36, with a volume of 42641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,681,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,347.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $618,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,201 shares of company stock valued at $18,965,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,774,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,439,000 after acquiring an additional 527,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 68,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,042,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,357,000 after buying an additional 1,128,149 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

