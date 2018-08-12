Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases Shares of 9,017 FedEx Co. (FDX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 174.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $241.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $203.13 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

