Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases New Position in Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPZ. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 397,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 174,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 62,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Williams Partners stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Williams Partners LP has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Williams Partners had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. research analysts forecast that Williams Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.629 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Williams Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

WPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Partners from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Williams Partners from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Williams Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.74.

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

